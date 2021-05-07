Monte Financial Group LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,972. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

