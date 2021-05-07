Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $47.06 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $47.06 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00085773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00778726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.04 or 0.09018715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

