MORPHOSE (MORPH) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, MORPHOSE has traded flat against the dollar. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be purchased for $33.07 or 0.00057729 BTC on exchanges. MORPHOSE has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $28,955.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MORPHOSE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,583 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MORPHOSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MORPHOSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MORPHOSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.