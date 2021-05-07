Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,182,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

