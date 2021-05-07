Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 71,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 133,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising of four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

