Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.65

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 38462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

