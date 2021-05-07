MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 4.8%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 73,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,357,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.