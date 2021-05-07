MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1,981.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Insiders sold 108,025 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

