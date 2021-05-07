MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 323,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

