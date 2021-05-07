mStable USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.36 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $339,637.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.11 or 1.00244754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00192114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.