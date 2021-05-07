Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,345. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.