Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,389.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Multiplier has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00033914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.93 or 0.01104488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00756272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,176.61 or 0.99322884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

