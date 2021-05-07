Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

