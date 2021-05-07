My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) traded up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 1,062,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 716,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

