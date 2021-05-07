My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) traded up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. 1,062,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 716,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.
About My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)
My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.
