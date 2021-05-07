N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 1.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 977,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,532,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.63 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.24.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

