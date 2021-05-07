Naka Bodhi Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $50,214.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00261278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.61 or 0.01126290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.04 or 0.00749086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,815.41 or 0.99779927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token's official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

