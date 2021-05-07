Nasdacoin Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $271,738.68 and approximately $4,529.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.