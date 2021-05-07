National Bank Financial Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$32.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NFI stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.97. The company had a trading volume of 497,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,042. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

