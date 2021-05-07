Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NGVC opened at $15.95 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

