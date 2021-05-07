Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $906.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

