Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $225,446.45 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navient stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

