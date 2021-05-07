NEAR Protocol Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00009456 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $123.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00072854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00336063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005841 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,757,822 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

