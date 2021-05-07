Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $657.84 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $657.84 million and approximately $44.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,223.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.80 or 0.06082856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.22 or 0.02350843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.00611034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00214103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00798906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00662471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.00562804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,994,754,550 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,120,441 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

