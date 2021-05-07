NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.15

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 13256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

