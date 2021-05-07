Neutron Market Capitalization Hits $331,757.35 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Neutron has a total market cap of $331,757.35 and $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010175 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.