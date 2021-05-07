Neutron (NTRN) Hits Market Cap of $342,492.10

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $342,492.10 and $185.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009710 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.