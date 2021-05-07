Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 3,347,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,520,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.