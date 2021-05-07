Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

May 7th, 2021


Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,139,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,618,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$521.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

