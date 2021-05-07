Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,139,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,618,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$521.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

