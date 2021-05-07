New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.59 Million

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $671.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $688.17 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $639.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.59. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

