New Jersey Resources (NJR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR):

5/4/2021 – New Jersey Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – New Jersey Resources is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – New Jersey Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/20/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 5,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

