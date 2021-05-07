New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,299.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

