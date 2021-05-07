New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

