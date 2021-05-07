New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.
