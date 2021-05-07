New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.30.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

