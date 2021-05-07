New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYMT stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

