New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,430 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Adient worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $48.29 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

