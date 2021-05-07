New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

