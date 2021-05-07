New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of eHealth worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

