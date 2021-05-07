New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,303,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

