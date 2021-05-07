New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:MUR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.