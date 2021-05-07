New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

