New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Xperi worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

