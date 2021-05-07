New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

