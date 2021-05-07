New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,331 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

