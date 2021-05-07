New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.