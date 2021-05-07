New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.17 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $349.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

