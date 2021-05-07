New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.19 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $374,652. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ATGE stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

