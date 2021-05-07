New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $24.96 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

