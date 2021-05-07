New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.27 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG opened at $209.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

