New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.