New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PROG worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRG opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

